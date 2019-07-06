The brutal temperatures will continue this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will top 110° in spots. This is hot even for us here on the Gulf Coast. Make sure to stay hydrated, find shade, and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion.
Rain chances are slim Saturday and just above slim for Sunday. So not much relief there from the heat.
Even at our beaches there won’t be much relief. The temperature on the sand will be in the mid 90s and the water will be like warm soup in the upper 80s.
The temperatures will dial back a bit as we move into the workweek, but we will still stay quite hot. There will be an occasional shower, but rain won’t be widespread for much of the week.
The tropics continue to remain quiet. For now…
