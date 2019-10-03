The record heat hasn't let up yet, and it's still not going to today either. The old record was 92 degrees that was set back in 1970. We will beat that easily. Projected highs will be in the upper 90s with only a few spots picking up an isolated afternoon/evening shower or two. The coverage of rain the next couple of days will be around 20-30%. Expect mild temps in the mornings with many locations getting to the lower 70s through the weekend. A much needed cold front arrives early next week and it brings Fall air and RAIN! Rain coverage will increase into the 40-50% range on Sunday and Monday. After the front passes through, our temps will drop. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s next week with mornings dropping back to the lower 60s. Only 1 tropical disturbance exists and is moving into the Gulf. Chances of development are at 20%. It doesn't appear to impact us at all.
Record heat is still with us
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
