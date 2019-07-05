Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Friday following the 4th of July. Record highs were recorded in many locations today, unofficially at 98 in Mobile and 100 in Pensacola so far ! The heat index peaked around 110 this afternoon.. Heat index values near 109 are possible again tomorrow. There is no noticeable change in the weather pattern thru the weekend. Spotty T-Storms are expected each afternoon, and could provide a little relief from the heat. The tropics are quiet for now. We may see a system in the Gulf late next week according to the super long range EURO model. Stay Tuned !
