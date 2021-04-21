We may see some record lows tonight night and into Thursday morning. The existing record is 42 degrees, and temps to near 40 are along and north of I-10. Sunny skies return to the forecast area with mild temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. Showers unfortunately return for the weekend with a good chance of rain on Friday night and Saturday. A few storms may be severe Saturday morning and midday as the warm sector gets established over the area. The weekend forecast improves quite a bit on Sunday.
top story weather alert
Record Lows Possible
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Apr 21
Apr 21
71° / 45°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.
Thu
Apr 22
Apr 22
72° / 52°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Apr 23
Apr 23
75° / 66°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Apr 24
Apr 24
78° / 57°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sun
Apr 25
Apr 25
79° / 57°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Apr 26
Apr 26
80° / 62°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Apr 27
Apr 27
79° / 68°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Most Popular
Mississippi man has stroke four hours after Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health official investigating
- Shelby Myers
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.