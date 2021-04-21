We may see some record lows tonight night and into Thursday morning. The existing record is 42 degrees, and temps to near 40 are along and north of I-10. Sunny skies return to the forecast area with mild temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. Showers unfortunately return for the weekend with a good chance of rain on Friday night and Saturday. A few storms may be severe Saturday morning and midday as the warm sector gets established over the area. The weekend forecast improves quite a bit on Sunday.

