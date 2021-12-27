The unusually warm weather pattern will continue for the Gulf Coast as we head into Tuesday. Pensacola and Mobile both had record highs on Sunday, with temperatures way above average as of Monday afternoon. More records could be tied or broken Tuesday. The above average trend will last through New Years Day.
We are currently running 6.1 degrees above normal for the month of December. Daytime highs will be in the 70’s all week. We may see more dense fog at night through mid week. We should have one more opportunity to add to the 17 inch annual rain surplus with a good chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
There is a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday midday and afternoon with this system, so we will be monitoring that threat as well.
