We got some relief from the heat and humidity last night thanks to a front, but sadly it didn't bring us much in the way of rain. We could still use a good soaking of rain but the chances look very low the next few days at only 10-20% today through Thursday. Highs will be between 88-90 degrees each afternoon so we stay pretty warm but no records will be broken. Morning temps will start off in the upper 60s the next few days. Slightly better rain chances will come in on Friday ahead of our next front. Expect 40% coverage of showers and storms and then we'll see a nice dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend. In fact, we could see upper 50s on the Gulf Coast by Sunday morning and our highs will slide back to the lower 80s!
Relief from heat, humidity continues; low rain chances
