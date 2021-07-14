Hi there!

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today was another warm day, but still below average for our daytime highs! Most areas saw afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s along with the lower-90s. We also saw some spotty thunderstorms, but coverage was a lot less today! It will be short-lived however, as rain chances are increasing during the week ahead.

Heading into this evening, overnight lows will drop into the lower-70s, but feels like temperatures will be in the lower-80s.

Some patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning. Areas that saw more rain today, will have higher chances of seeing that fog tomorrow. By sunrise however, most will have mixed out.

Heading into your Thursday, it's going to be a rinse and repeat. Daytime highs continue to stay in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with increased humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instability is still high, so some thunderstorms do have the potential to have gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavier downpours.

For the week ahead, this summer-time trend will continue well into the end of next week.

Checking in on the tropics, most everywhere is quiet. We are keeping an eye on a non-tropical low in the middle of the Atlantic, but chances are low over the next 5 days for development.

Have a great evening!