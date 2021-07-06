Our rip current risk will remain high at the beaches on Wednesday and Thursday!

We are closely tracking Elsa as it is heading north in the eastern Gulf. Elsa make landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend Region, possibly as a hurricane. We are seeing some low level moisture convergence thanks to the edges of Elsa. Our wet pattern is also influenced by an upper trough that is unrelated to the system.

Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. Rain chances are at 70% again Wednesday. Rain chances look a little more scattered by the end of the week and into the weekend.