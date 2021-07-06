Our rip current risk will remain high at the beaches on Wednesday and Thursday!
We are closely tracking Elsa as it is heading north in the eastern Gulf. Elsa make landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend Region, possibly as a hurricane. We are seeing some low level moisture convergence thanks to the edges of Elsa. Our wet pattern is also influenced by an upper trough that is unrelated to the system.
Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. Rain chances are at 70% again Wednesday. Rain chances look a little more scattered by the end of the week and into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.