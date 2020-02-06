We've got a very humid start to our day as of 5 a.m. as we await a strong cold front that will track East. Ahead of this front, there is still the risk of severe storms including tornadoes. As the front moves East, temps will drop fast. Most spots will be in the mid 50s by 3 p.m. today. The widespread rain and storms will end by midday but a few additional afternoon showers could pop up mostly East of I-65 but there won't be any severe weather threats attached to that. Tonight, some light rain could show up but most spots will be dry and our sky will clear overnight. Temps drop to the mid 30s by dawn. Friday will be Sunny with a high under 60 degrees. For the weekend, 20% rain chance for Saturday but none for Sunday. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s for highs both days.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- Jason Smith
- Weather
- Rain Shower
- Meteorology
- Forecast
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Total
- Things
- Evening
- Afternoon
- Morning
- Temp
- Temperature
- Drizzle
- Matt Barrentine
- Swing
- Mist
- Weekend
- Time Frame
- High Pressure
- South Wind
- Storm System
- Risk
- Supply
- Fog
- Commute
- Rain
- Coverage
- Tornado
- Storm
- Threat
- Shower
- Advisory
- Low
- Watch
- Warming Up
- Cold Front
- East
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thu
Feb 6
Feb 6
58° / 36°
scattered showers
Light rain early. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
57° / 45°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
66° / 48°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
69° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
70° / 64°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
72° / 61°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
71° / 65°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Does your dog put his paw on you? This is what he might be saying
- Mother of shot toddler has been released from jail; no bond for co-defendant
- An 11-year-old boy went to play at a friend's house last week. No one has seen him since
- Shooting suspect charged with capital murder after Kimberly police officer dies
- MPD: Armed suspect robs man, steals vehicle, kidnaps and rapes woman
- Recognize these guys!? Two Mobile natives playing in Super Bowl LIV
- Four-vehicle crash claims life of Monroeville man, another passenger
- Identical twins, identical DNA, different ancestry results? We put three kits to the test
- Mobile Police capture suspect connected to hit-and-run, deadly shooting
- Daphne juvenile reported missing found safe
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.