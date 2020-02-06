We've got a very humid start to our day as of 5 a.m. as we await a strong cold front that will track East. Ahead of this front, there is still the risk of severe storms including tornadoes. As the front moves East, temps will drop fast. Most spots will be in the mid 50s by 3 p.m. today. The widespread rain and storms will end by midday but a few additional afternoon showers could pop up mostly East of I-65 but there won't be any severe weather threats attached to that. Tonight, some light rain could show up but most spots will be dry and our sky will clear overnight. Temps drop to the mid 30s by dawn. Friday will be Sunny with a high under 60 degrees. For the weekend, 20% rain chance for Saturday but none for Sunday. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s for highs both days.

