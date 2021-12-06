It's a very muggy Monday on the Gulf Coast and the risk of rain and strong storms exist this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The morning hours will stay dry, but after lunchtime we'll have to watch the radar closely as the line of storms approach the area. Gusty straight line winds could occur in some of the stronger storms. Our risk of severe weather is a level 1 out of 5 so make sure that you have a way to get warnings if they are issued, but the overall severe threat is low. The storms will arrive around Noon for locations near US-84 and around 3pm for locations near I-10. Once the storms pass through, we'll turn colder. Highs today will reach the mid 70s but tomorrow's high will only be in the upper 50s. The drop in temperature will last only one day as the front returns as a warm front and increases the temps back to the mid 70s again by Thursday.
Risk of storms ahead of evening cold front
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 6
Rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 7
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 8
Light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 9
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 10
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Dec 11
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 12
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
