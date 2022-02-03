It's starting off muggy and damp for your Thursday. A big band of overnight rain has started to weaken and we'll stay warm and cloudy through the day today with highs jumping into the low 70s later today. A risk of strong to severe storms will show up ahead of a cold front that moves through this evening. The primary threat will be gusty straight line winds, but a tornado can't be ruled out. This risk will be higher to the north of our area around the I-20 corridor. The severe risk zone will be a Level 2 out of 5 for that part of the SE. As we always like to say, storms don't recognize zones on a map and they will do what they want to do. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and that you stay weather aware starting this afternoon and into this evening. The front will push through from 1pm-10pm today. After the cold front moves through, we'll transition to cold rain for tonight and will last almost all day tomorrow. We'll drop down to the 40s tonight and stay in the 40s all day on Friday so you'll have to bundle up tight! We go drier for the weekend ahead.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.