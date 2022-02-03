It's starting off muggy and damp for your Thursday. A big band of overnight rain has started to weaken and we'll stay warm and cloudy through the day today with highs jumping into the low 70s later today. A risk of strong to severe storms will show up ahead of a cold front that moves through this evening. The primary threat will be gusty straight line winds, but a tornado can't be ruled out. This risk will be higher to the north of our area around the I-20 corridor. The severe risk zone will be a Level 2 out of 5 for that part of the SE. As we always like to say, storms don't recognize zones on a map and they will do what they want to do. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and that you stay weather aware starting this afternoon and into this evening. The front will push through from 1pm-10pm today. After the cold front moves through, we'll transition to cold rain for tonight and will last almost all day tomorrow. We'll drop down to the 40s tonight and stay in the 40s all day on Friday so you'll have to bundle up tight! We go drier for the weekend ahead.
top story weather alert
Risk of strong to severe storms later
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
- Sunday
- Mardi Gras
- Parade
- Condition
- Night
- Gust
- Wind
- Midmorning
- Chilly
- Warm-up
- Gulf
- Total
- Downpour
- Strong
- Tornado
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thu
Feb 3
Feb 3
70° / 45°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Fri
Feb 4
Feb 4
47° / 30°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 5
Feb 5
52° / 30°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sun
Feb 6
Feb 6
57° / 39°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Feb 7
Feb 7
55° / 36°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
56° / 36°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
59° / 37°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Most Popular
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.