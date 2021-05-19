, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was another mild start to your Wednesday morning, as temperatures last night only dropped down into upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. We started off with some thick cloud cover that lingered into the afternoon. Areas in southern Mobile county started off with some light rain showers, but that cleared out later in the day. For the rest of the afternoon we continued to see mostly cloudy skies, with only some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with inland areas seeing warmer temperatures.
Heading into overnight, temperatures will continue to stay on the mild side. The mix of clouds will have lows dropping down mostly into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.
Waking up for your Thursday, more spotty rain is possible. Throughout the day, we will see a 20% chance of a passing rain shower. Our inland counties will have higher chances to see a stray shower throughout the day. By the afternoon we will be seeing similar daytime highs only in the lower-to-mid 80s. Breezy/gusty winds will continue in the afternoon. We will see sustained winds out of the SE at about 20-25 mph. Gusts could get as high as 35 mph.
A ridge of high pressure has developed off the eastern Atlantic. This is helping to create a “dome” of dry air, that will work in a way to “deflect” any rain. Our Mississippi counties are right on the edge of this, so rain chances could be locally higher along the state line.
Breezy southeasterly winds will persist through the end of the week. This will lead to an increase in rip currents and rough surf. Pay attention to beach flags, as red flags will mostly likely be present. Only strong swimmers should get into the water. Double red flags mean it is illegal to swim in the Gulf.
Near-average temperatures will continue into the end of the week. Sunshine will also re-emerge by the end of the week. Looking ahead to next week however, we could see daytime highs in the lower-90s.
Have a great evening!
