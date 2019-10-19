Hi there, I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast on this Saturday evening.
Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor is moving across the SE US at 40 mph. Right now the bulk of the rain is SE of Atlanta, and heading towards Charleston, SC. The latest track has it lingering along the coast of the Carolina’s before shifting out into the Atlantic Monday morning.
Today temperatures maxed out in the mid-70's and lower-80’s across the area, with temperatures dropping down overnight into the upper-60’s. Rain chances return Monday, ahead of a cold front.
There is potential for severe weather Monday evening. This is a fast moving line of storms, but we are under a marginal risk. Stay tuned to FOX10 as we get closer. Any Monday night plans outdoors, should have an indoor backup plan. Remember - when thunder roars, go indoors!
Temperatures drop once again Tuesday, after the fall front comes through. High temperatures will stay in the mid-70’s until Friday, when yet another front will makes its way across the area. This will bring more rain chances and drop temps into the lower-70’s.
Have a great Saturday night!
