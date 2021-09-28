A significant moisture gradient in in place across the area, with the western side of the area seeing numerous showers and storms. Places like George, Greene, Washington and Mobile Counties will see the best rain chances through Thursday. Meanwhile, areas from Pensacola eastward will see very little rain. We expect scattered chances to come to an end by Friday as a backdoor front will track into the region. Temperatures will trend gradually cooler over the next 7-10 days. We don’t see any significant fall fronts arriving with colder air anytime soon. The tropics are very active ! Sam is a major hurricane and there are three other areas we are monitoring for development. As of now, we don’t see anything that is a direct threat to the U.S.
Scattered Rain Chances Continue
Jason Smith
Sep 28
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 29
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 30
Showers. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 1
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 2
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 3
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 4
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
