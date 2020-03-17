We're finally going to get some rain back across the Gulf Coast. The key word is "some". Only a scattered rain threat will exist today with the coverage at 30%. Take the rain gear with you before leaving the house today. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon with a Mostly Cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay in the 10-40% range through the weekend with Saturday being the day with the most widespread rain chance. As of now, it doesn't look like we'll see any severe weather risks. As for temperatures, we'll get a break from above average conditions as the weekend moves in. Highs will stay under 70 degrees by Sunday and morning temps drop back to the mid to upper 50s starting on Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 17
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 18
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 19
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 20
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 21
Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mar 22
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 23
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
