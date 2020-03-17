We're finally going to get some rain back across the Gulf Coast. The key word is "some". Only a scattered rain threat will exist today with the coverage at 30%. Take the rain gear with you before leaving the house today. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon with a Mostly Cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay in the 10-40% range through the weekend with Saturday being the day with the most widespread rain chance. As of now, it doesn't look like we'll see any severe weather risks. As for temperatures, we'll get a break from above average conditions as the weekend moves in. Highs will stay under 70 degrees by Sunday and morning temps drop back to the mid to upper 50s starting on Sunday.

