Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Some scattered showers and storms are possible this evening… Mainly for inland areas north of I-10. Otherwise, it will be a mild and humid evening with temps hovering in the 70s.
Tuesday will be an average early June day. So, it will be warm, humid, and there will be a few storms scattered about mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s in most spots.
At the beach we will have a moderate risk of rip currents, 2-3 ft waves, and highs in the mid 80s.
Through the remainder of the week, rain chances go down to the isolated category and highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 in the afternoon. Heat index values will be well into the 90s and at times around 100. Stay cool!
Have a great week!
