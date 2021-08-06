Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Checking in on the tropics first, there are three disturbances we are keeping an eye on. All of these have low chances to develop over the next 5 days (10-30%). However, all of them will slowly be moving into favorable conditions. We need to be keeping a close eye on the Atlantic, as we do get further into hurricane season. The next names are Fred & Grace. It's still too early to talk tracking, but it is best to have your hurricane preparedness plan in place but stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

Today will be another warm day along the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-90s. We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but rain coverage is only at about 20%. If making any Saturday evening plans, coverage will drop heading into this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.

For your Sunday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will have feels-like temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be about the same, but coastal spots could see higher chances to begin the day. If making any evening plans, you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

Heading into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to stay in the lower-90s, with isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks are low. However, jellyfish are plentiful with purple flags flying, so be careful if swimming and always know where the closest lifeguard is.

Have a great day!