Hi there, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Daytime highs today warmed up into the lower-80s. Clouds remained scattered and winds out of the SE at 10 mph. Heading into this evening, clouds will begin building and temperatures will drop into the lower-60s.
Tomorrow, chances increase for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Timing is looking to be highest during the afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has placed a portion of the Gulf Coast under a Marginal risk of severe weather. We could possibly see some stronger stray thunderstorms tomorrow, with the main risk being straight-line winds and possible hail. The overall tornado risk is very low. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates.
Isolated rain chances remain heading into the weekend, with high temperatures also gradually warming. Some spots could see daytime highs in the 90s this week. Thursday into Friday, a cold front will push through, knocking down temperatures behind it, and bringing increased thunderstorm chances with it on Friday.
Looking ahead to your Easter forecast, daytime highs will be in the upper-70s. Rain chances remain at 30% for now, with partly sunny skies.
Have a great Monday!
