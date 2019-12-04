Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. We saw another chilly start to the day today. Most locations were in the 40’s, and a morning low of 41 degrees was reported at Mobile Regional Airport. Lows will be in the near 50 degree range tonight, with most spots much warmer than the last several nights. A system expected Friday will bring rain chances with mostly light showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms near the coast. Daytime temps will climb back into the mid 70’s by Friday afternoon. Clouds linger for the weekend, with very low rain chances. 

