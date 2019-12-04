Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. We saw another chilly start to the day today. Most locations were in the 40’s, and a morning low of 41 degrees was reported at Mobile Regional Airport. Lows will be in the near 50 degree range tonight, with most spots much warmer than the last several nights. A system expected Friday will bring rain chances with mostly light showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms near the coast. Daytime temps will climb back into the mid 70’s by Friday afternoon. Clouds linger for the weekend, with very low rain chances.
Scattered Showers Return
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Dec 5
Dec 5
68° / 50°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 6
Dec 6
73° / 54°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Dec 7
Dec 7
67° / 54°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 8
Dec 8
72° / 56°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Dec 9
Dec 9
74° / 63°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Dec 10
Dec 10
71° / 44°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Dec 11
Dec 11
57° / 41°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
