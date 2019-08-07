I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. We are continuing to see pop up afternoon storms. Heat index values only made it into the 105-108 range again today before the t-storms fired up. Rain chances remain scattered, with a few scattered showers continuing for the weekend. Chances are a bit higher on Saturday. A more humid air mass hangs around the area. The tropics are staying quiet!
Scattered Storms & Heat
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.