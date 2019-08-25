We will continue to see typical late August weather through the weekend. So you know the drill… hot, humid, and scattered afternoon thundershowers. Highs will be around 90 for our Sunday.
Rain chances go up as we enter the workweek. Storms will be likely Monday and Tuesday due to tropical moisture... Not a named system, but one that will drag in some heavy rain for the start of the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Now that we are in the later part of August it should be no surprise that the action is picking up in the tropics. Chantal has come and gone over the North Atlantic, but there are other systems are out there.
The first is now Tropical Storm Dorian. It is in the South Atlantic tracking towards the Caribbean. Once it enters the Caribbean early next week, it will run into some hostile upper-level winds. That will likely cause it to struggle and it may not survive past late next week.
The second disturbance is just off the East Coast of Florida. This disturbance will move out over the Atlantic off the East Coast and likely become Erin. It will stay out to sea though and not be an issue.
The last one was mentioned above. An area of low pressure over land in Louisiana will be tracking north of our area, well inland. Even though this system will stay inland and won't technically be tropical, it will still draw in tropical moisture from the Gulf bringing us heavy rain early in the work week.
So stay tuned! We’ll be tracking!
