Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Friday. Scattered T-storms will be an issue at times as we head into this evening. We expect scattered chances tonight up until about 10pm. We may get a break in the action Saturday morning, before storms return Saturday evening. Rain chances stay scattered Sunday. We saw slightly cooler morning lows this morning. Mobile Regional reported 69 degrees. We expect highs in the low 90’s over the weekend. The severe risk remains low and the tropics are quiet. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
