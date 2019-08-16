While the humidity is slightly lower, it still will be scorching hot for our Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s in many areas, while some inland areas could climb into the upper 90s. Since the humidity is a bit lower, the heat index won't reach the heat advisory range, but it will still be very uncomfortable, so stay hydrated and stay cool.
Saturday will bring the return of a few showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Sunday will likely be quite stormy with rain chances around 70%. Highs will be in the upper 80.
The tropics continue to be quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days.
