The searing heat will continue through the Memorial Day weekend! After a quiet start, we will heat up quickly for our Sunday and once again highs in many areas will approach the mid 90s. Add in a bit of humidity on top of that, and the heat index will make it feel around 100°.
Memorial day will bring us similar conditions with highs up into the 90s and heat index values near 100°.
Both days will be dry.
Beach conditions through the weekend will be good with highs around 90 and plenty of sunshine. Please be wary of the surf though, there have been a number of rescues in recent days. Check the beach flags, stay hydrated, and apply plenty of sunscreen!
As we go through the upcoming week the heat will gradually back off and a few showers will gradually return.
Have a great Memorial day weekend!
