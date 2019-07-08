The very hot temperatures will continue for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will top 105° in spots. Make sure to stay hydrated, find shade, and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion.
A few showers and storms are expected by the afternoon. There is a 30% chance for your Monday.
Even at beaches there won’t be much relief from the heat. The temperature on the sand will be in the low 90s and the water will be like warm soup in the upper 80s.
The temperatures will gradually tick down the next couple of days, but we will still stay quite hot. There will also be an occasional thunderstorm, but the rain will really pick up late in the week as a possible tropical system develops in the Northern Gulf.
Tropics:
The NHC now has a 70% likelihood of development in the NE Gulf. Models are consistently showing an area of low pressure developing in that area Tuesday into Wednesday. It will then track westward across the Northern Gulf. The Gulf is very warm, so there will be plenty of fuel for development.
What we do know is that there will be heavy rain for parts of the Gulf Coast. Exactly who gets that will be dependent on the track. It will also break up this heat wave we’re experiencing. At this early point there’s no way to know strength of this system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.