A warm and muggy night is ahead for our Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight with some light, patchy fog forming around daybreak on Saturday.
The searing heat will continue for our Saturday. We will heat up quickly and once again, highs in many areas will approach the mid 90s. Add in a bit of humidity on top of that, and the heat index will make it feel like 100°+… Ugh!
There will be at least a few showers around. Not everyone will get rain, the chance is just 30%, but at least some of us will get some needed rain for our yards.
Beach conditions for the weekend will be good with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Please be wary of the UV rays… Check the beach flags, stay hydrated, and apply plenty of sunscreen!
For Sunday, temperatures will stay hot, mid 90s again, but with little chance of rain.
Next week we start hot, but gradually see the heat back off. By the end of the week, and into the following weekend, it looks like we will trend towards the upper 80s and higher rain chances. Fingers crossed! We are in need of some substantial rain!
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.