We've got another chilly start to the day here on the Gulf Coast, but it's a bit more seasonal as far as the temperatures go. Most of you are in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon and our sky will go Partly Sunny. A few spots will see rain today and tonight, but the chances won't be overwhelming. A cold front blows through tomorrow night and until it arrives we'll see more mild air taking over. We'll bottom out in the low 50s tonight and the high will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Rain coverage will reach 40% tomorrow as the front pushes through so taking the rain gear with you is a good idea. Temps will drop for tomorrow night with lows near freezing again, and highs Friday will be in the low 50s with the sky Mostly Sunny. Another warmup and another bump in chances of rain comes in this weekend, especially on Sunday.
Seasonally chilly start to Wednesday
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Jan 5
Jan 5
63° / 50°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Jan 6
Jan 6
72° / 32°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.
Fri
Jan 7
Jan 7
54° / 38°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Jan 8
Jan 8
68° / 60°
t-storm
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Jan 9
Jan 9
73° / 47°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Jan 10
Jan 10
53° / 34°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Jan 11
Jan 11
52° / 36°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
