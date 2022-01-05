We've got another chilly start to the day here on the Gulf Coast, but it's a bit more seasonal as far as the temperatures go. Most of you are in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon and our sky will go Partly Sunny. A few spots will see rain today and tonight, but the chances won't be overwhelming. A cold front blows through tomorrow night and until it arrives we'll see more mild air taking over. We'll bottom out in the low 50s tonight and the high will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Rain coverage will reach 40% tomorrow as the front pushes through so taking the rain gear with you is a good idea. Temps will drop for tomorrow night with lows near freezing again, and highs Friday will be in the low 50s with the sky Mostly Sunny. Another warmup and another bump in chances of rain comes in this weekend, especially on Sunday.

