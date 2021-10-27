We've got pleasant conditions this morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 50s. There is a severe weather threat that is heading our way, but it won't arrive until tonight so you won't have trouble getting the kids to and from school or getting to and from work.

There may be a few showers during this morning and afternoon but nothing major is expected. Highs will be around 80 degrees this afternoon and then warm humid air will move on shore just before tonight's severe threat begins. The severe time window will be 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The main threat will be gusty straight line winds, but tornadoes are also possible so make sure you have a severe weather safety plan and that you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Once the severe threat ends tomorrow morning, we'll see an upper Low parked nearby keeping our weather windy and much colder.

Winds up to 30mph will be with us both Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 60s and mornings will be in the 48-52 degree range but the sunshine will be back in full force for Halloween weekend.