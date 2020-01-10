Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms Saturday – Thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible !
Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the night with showers likely. A surface warm front moved through the area today, priming the area for rain and severe storms on Saturday. Rain chances jump to 90% Saturday. A strong squall line is likely to bring severe storms Saturday midday and afternoon. Storms with wind gusts at or above 70 mph are possible, along with the potential for strong tornadoes. We should be clearing somewhat on Sunday, though showers remain possible. Things turn wet again early next week. Rain chances stay in the picture through mid-week.
