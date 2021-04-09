We are expecting a significant severe weather event tonight and Saturday morning. Scattered storms in the evening and into tonight could produce gusty winds and significant hail. The greatest risk will be for thunderstorms producing damaging winds in excess of 80 mph. This threat will be in the early morning hours of Saturday as a squall line sweeps through the area from west to east. The tornado threat has also increased and we are now in a level 4 moderate risk for severe weather. Most communities should be clear of severe weather by mid morning Saturday. The rip current risk will remain very high at the beaches through Sunday. Things improve quite a bit with sunshine back in the picture Sunday and Monday.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.