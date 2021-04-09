We are expecting a significant severe weather event tonight and Saturday morning. Scattered storms in the evening and into tonight could produce gusty winds and significant hail. The greatest risk will be for thunderstorms producing damaging winds in excess of 80 mph. This threat will be in the early morning hours of Saturday as a squall line sweeps through the area from west to east. The tornado threat has also increased and we are now in a level 4 moderate risk for severe weather. Most communities should be clear of severe weather by mid morning Saturday. The rip current risk will remain very high at the beaches through Sunday. Things improve quite a bit with sunshine back in the picture Sunday and Monday.
Severe Storms Expected
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Apr 9
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Apr 10
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 11
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 12
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 13
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 14
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 15
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
