At 6:45 am this morning the Storm Prediction Center raised the tornado threat risk to 10% north of I-10. That is significant! Please stay weather aware and tune into FOX10 throughout the day for the latest on this system as it moves through.
---
Get ready for a rough Saturday, This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are in an enhanced risk of severe weather across our entire area today. That is a level 3 of 5 for severe risk and it means numerous severe storms are possible.
The setup includes strong winds and there have already been wind gusts at 40+mph. The winds are strong on the surface and high up in the atmosphere creating a lot of shear and turbulence in our atmosphere. That added to a lot of atmospheric instability (think of a simmering pot about to boil) will lead to the high possibility of severe weather.
The first showers should begin popping up around 9 a.m. Some of those showers quickly grow into strong thunderstorms and march from south to north. We’ll have to watch those storms ahead of the main line for damaging winds and even strong tornadoes. The main line itself will move in midday with strong, damaging winds and the possibility of low-end tornadoes.
The worst of the weather will wrap late in the afternoon and we’ll have a quiet evening.
Please stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings. Know where you’ll go if you get a warning. When your phone goes off check in here at FOX10 and we’ll be tracking the storms as they go through all day long.
For Sunday the weather will be quiet during the day but rain will return by the evening. Monday and Tuesday are likely to be wet as well, but no severe weather is expected on those days.
