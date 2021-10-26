Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was a nice day across the Gulf Coast today! Daytime highs warmed up into the mid-to-upper 70s and near 80 degrees, with an abundance of sunshine making an appearance.

Heading into tonight, cloud cover will begin to move in, with the chance for spotty showers beginning after midnight. Waking up tomorrow morning, we’ll be beginning the day in the 50s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upper-70s and the lower-80s. Off and on showers will be possible throughout the entirety of the day, ahead of an approaching cold front.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk zone (2/5) to see strong to severe storms. Our biggest risks are damaging straight-line winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. The best timing is looking to begin around 4-6 PM for our MS counties, 6-10 PM for Mobile, Baldwin, and counties extending up to Clarke, and about 8 PM – midnight for the Panhandle.

Tomorrow evening, any outdoor plans should be moved inside. Make sure to have a way to get emergency alerts, in case of a tornado warning. Never rely on tornado sirens.

Behind the front, sunshine will return with daytime highs in the 60s and the 70s. Morning will also drop back down to the 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend – the forecast is looking great! Saturday and Sunday (Halloween), we will see daytime highs in the lower-70s with sunny and dry conditions. If trick-or-treating, you may want to grab a light jacket. By 6 PM we could be in the mid-60s, and by 8 PM in the upper-50s!

Have a great evening and stay weather aware.