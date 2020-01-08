Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms Saturday – Thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible !
Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase on Thursday. A surface warm front moves through the area Friday, priming the area for rain and a few isolated storms that could be stronger Friday night. Rain chances jump to 90% Saturday. A strong squall line could bring severe storms Saturday. We should be clearing somewhat on Sunday. Things turn wet again early next week. Rain chances stay in the picture through mid-week.
