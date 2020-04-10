Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
The Storm Prediction Center has a bullseye on Dixie Alley with a level 4 of 5 severe storm risk. That risk stretches from central LA, to central MS, to west-central AL. Northern parts of Greene, Washington, and Clarke counties are included in that level 4 risk area. Much of the rest of our area is in a level 3 risk.
So what are we expecting? First, a warm front with a few showers will move through in the morning. The wind will pick up out of the south gusting to near 40 mph at times. As the atmosphere warms and destabilizes, there will be the potential for strong to severe storms will then begin bubbling up in the mid to late afternoon going into the evening. Damaging winds are extremely likely, large hail is possible, and dangerous, strong tornadoes are also possible. This risk will continue as the main line comes together and moves east into the wee hours of Monday morning.
Essentially, we are looking at a classic Dixie Alley severe weather setup for our Sunday, so please stay alert! Have a way to get warnings, have a safe place to shelter, and stay tuned to FOX10 as we track this system.
After this rough weather passes it will turn quite nice next week. We’ll have seasonably cool temps and dry conditions for much of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.