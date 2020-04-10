Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast. Our Saturday is going to be quite nice, with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. So it would be a good time to get ready for severe weather that we are expecting on Easter Sunday. Put things away outside that could fly around and have a plan of where you’ll go if you need to shelter from severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has a bullseye on Dixie Alley with a level 4 of 5 severe storm risk. That risk stretches from central LA, to central MS, to west-central AL. Northern parts of Greene, Washington, and Clarke counties are included in that level 4 risk area. Much of the rest of our area is in a level 3 risk. So what are we expecting? First, a warm front with a few showers will move through in the morning. As the atmosphere destabilizes, strong to severe storms will then begin bubbling up in the mid to late afternoon going into the evening. Damaging winds are extremely likely, large hail is possible, and dangerous, strong tornadoes are also possible. We are looking at a classic Dixie Alley severe weather setup for our Sunday, so please stay alert! Have a way to get warnings, have a safe place to shelter, and stay tuned to FOX10 as we track this system. After this rough weather passes it will turn quite nice next week. We’ll have seasonably cool temps and dry conditions for much of the week.
Matt Barrentine
Meteorologist
Apr 11
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Apr 12
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 13
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 14
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 15
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Apr 16
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 17
Few showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
