Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
The Storm Prediction Center has a bullseye on the Deep South with a level 4 of 5 severe storm risk. That risk stretches from central LA, to central MS, to most of central AL, and a large chunk of Georgia. The interior section of our viewing area, nearly down to I-10 is included in that level 4 risk.
Let’s break down what’s possible. First, a warm front with a few showers is moving through this morning. Around lunchtime the wind will pick up out of the south gusting to near 30+ mph at times. As the atmosphere warms and destabilizes, there will be the potential for strong to severe storms to then begin bubbling up in the mid to late afternoon going into the evening. Remember, this is potential. Last time around we got lucky, but across the rest of the south there were 11 tornadoes that were EF3 strength or stronger. We have to stay aware!
As the storms develop, damaging winds are extremely likely, large hail is possible, and dangerous, strong tornadoes are also possible. This risk will continue as the main line comes together and moves east this evening into the wee hours of Monday morning.
Most likely timing for the strongest storms is from 3pm-1am west of I-65 and 5pm-2am east of I-65. Remember, this is the most likely timing.
Essentially, we are looking at another classic Dixie Alley severe weather setup for our Sunday, so please stay alert! Have a way to get warnings, have a safe place to shelter, and stay tuned to FOX10 as we track this system.
After this rough weather passes it will turn quite nice for several days. The next system will come through on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.