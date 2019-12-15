Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Monday starts with a mild and foggy morning and then we will have a quite warm and breezy afternoon. Highs are likely to hit the upper 70s!
Unfortunately, that warmth will be creating instability in an approaching front. That cold front, with a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms, will move in for the late evening and overnight hours. Expect heavy rain, strong wind gusts, possible hail, and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes. The time frame is likely to be from 10pm Monday night to around 6am Tuesday morning. That timing could change, so please keep checking in on FOX10 News for the latest!
When the rain ends Tuesday morning, it will turn blustery. Temps will drop from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower 50s by the afternoon.
If you've got some plants to protect be aware that light freezes are anticipated for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
