Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Monday has been warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s!
Unfortunately, that warmth has created instability in an approaching front. That instability will lower later in the evening as the system gets to us, but the atmosphere will still have enough wind shear (essentially turbulence) to fire off a few rowdier storms.
The line of heavy rain and thunderstorms, will move in for the late evening and overnight hours. Expect heavy rain, strong wind gusts, small hail, and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes. The time frame will be from 10pm-6am for inland areas, and then 12am-6am for the rest of us.
Watches are expected so please stay weather aware this evening!
When the rain ends Tuesday morning, it will turn blustery. Temps will drop from the upper 50s in the morning to the mid 40s by the afternoon.
If you've got some plants to protect be aware that light freezes are anticipated for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
After those cold days, the weather stays mild and quiet through the weekend and into the Christmas holidays.
Christmas Eve and Christmas day should start out cool with lows in the upper 40s and warm up to highs in the mid to upper 60s with little chance of rain. Not bad!
