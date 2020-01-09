The weather pattern starts to change today as moisture surges in out of the Gulf and our humidity gradually rises. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day but we're only expecting a low overall rain chance. Rain coverage will be at 20% for today but that will increase to 60% tomorrow and 80% on Saturday. A nasty severe weather setup is on the board for Saturday and all modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes and hail. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. For now, it looks like this will be a daytime threat so by Saturday night the threat will diminish. Morning temps will jump to the 60s starting Friday morning and our highs will jump up to the 70s. Less humid air returns for your Sunday. The severe weather risk zone for Saturday is Level 3 out of 5 which is the "Enhanced" zone. Make sure you pay extra close attention the weather and to any last minute forecast changes.
Severe weather possible this weekend
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Weather
- Meteorology
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Temp
- Chance
- Temperature
- Jason Smith
- Cold Front
- Increase
- Coverage
- Rain
- Plan
- Gulf Coast
- Storm
- Afternoon
- New Year's Day
- Evening
- Festivity
- Worry
- Thunderstorm
- Matt Barrentine
- Low
- New Year's Eve
- High
- Mid
- News
- Weekend
- Sky
- Gulf
- Forecast
- Rain Shower
- Humidity
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Wind
- Threat
- Thanks
- Zone
- Colder
- North Wind
- Rate
- Dawn
- Sun
- Shower
- Northwest Wind
- Nw
- Work Week
- Light Breeze
- Wind Chill
- January
- Ingredient
- Deep South
- Chilly
- Drop In Temperature
- Guidance
- Light
- Cloud Cover
- Sunshine
- Breeze
- Storm System
- South Wind
- Cold Start
- Squall Line
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 9
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 10
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 11
Windy, strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 12
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 13
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 14
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 15
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Baldwin County hunter kills possible mutant coyote weighing around 60 pounds
- Iran fires missiles at military bases that house US troops in Iraq
- Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
- 24 people arrested for deliberately setting bushfires in Australia this season
- Thomasville High School student killed in crash involving log truck
- Missouri man found dead after telling mom New Year's Day was his lucky day
- Trump warns Iran if it hits any Americans or American assets 'we have targeted 52 Iranian sites'
- Animal cruelty charge against fired City of Mobile Animal Control officer upgraded to felony
- Family identifies man murdered in Saraland
- Murder suspect back in jail charged with robbery
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.