Very humid air is with us as we start our Wednesday morning and the weather could be very active today, especially if you live north of I-10. A large threat for rain and storms will arrive thanks to a stalled front and an area of Low Pressure tracking this way. Everyone has a threat for rain and storms, but the models have been leaning towards most of this rain hitting our inland counties the hardest and coastal regions only seeing scattered showers and storms. We'll be watching the radar all day and you need to make sure you have a way to get warnings all day long. The entire Gulf Coast is under a TORNADO WATCH till mid morning. Inland locations could see 2-3" of rain, but coastal spots may see under 1" of rain. Temps will stay in the low 70s most of the day, but we'll drop to the upper 50s by dawn tomorrow and the rain chances will exit by midday on Thursday. We go Sunny for Friday and the weekend with highs dropping back to the mid to lower 60s during that time with mornings in the 39-45 degree range. Shower chances will return early next week.

