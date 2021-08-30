Ida continues to wind down over Mississippi today with spiral bands keeping the severe weather threat in our area into tonight and Tuesday. A significant tornado was reported in Saraland today near HW 43 with structural damage. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting primarily the eastern side of the area for a slight risk of severe weather and tornadoes on Tuesday. A flash flood watch will also remain in effect. Rain chances lower on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front settles into the region. The humidity will be noticeably lower on Thursday along with morning lows in the upper 60’s.
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Aug 30
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Aug 31
Showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 1
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 2
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sep 3
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sep 4
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 5
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
