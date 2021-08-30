Ida continues to wind down over Mississippi today with spiral bands keeping the severe weather threat in our area into tonight and Tuesday. A significant tornado was reported in Saraland today near HW 43 with structural damage. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting primarily the eastern side of the area for a slight risk of severe weather and tornadoes on Tuesday. A flash flood watch will also remain in effect. Rain chances lower on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front settles into the region. The humidity will be noticeably lower on Thursday along with morning lows in the upper 60’s.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.