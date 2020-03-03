Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday. Clouds increased some today and the stage is set for a significant round of showers and storms by Wednesday. Rain chances are scattered tonight, and rain should be light initially and increase after midnight. Chances jump by early Wednesday morning. The greatest risk of severe weather will be Wednesday and Wednesday night. We also expect significant rain here and upstate, with some locations seeing more than four inches of precipitation. Our major rivers appear to have started falling quite nicely, though another round of rain may change that trend by late in the week. The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant dropped a little more today, and is predicted to fall to 14’ tomorrow. The Alabama and the Tombigbee are also edging lower, though many locations will stay above flood stage for several more days.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Tue
Mar 3
Mar 3
73° / 65°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Wed
Mar 4
Mar 4
72° / 57°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Mar 5
Mar 5
64° / 48°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Mar 6
Mar 6
66° / 40°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Mar 7
Mar 7
64° / 44°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Mar 8
Mar 8
66° / 54°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Mar 9
Mar 9
73° / 62°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
