Heavy Thunderstorms hit the area this morning with some impressive rain totals. Fortunately, the rain moved out by the afternoon. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch for the western side of the area into Saturday as more rain is headed our way. Rain chances jump back up Friday and Saturday as we continue to deal with this stalled frontal pattern. We should finally begin to see drier air by Sunday and next week looks fantastic. Temperatures will continue to run a little below average over the next several days.
Shower Chances Continue
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Apr 15
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Apr 16
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 17
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 18
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 19
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 20
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 21
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
