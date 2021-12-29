There is a marginal risk of severe storms again on Thursday a stalling front holds over the region, so we will be monitoring that threat as well. The Gulf Coast stays under a marginal threat of storms through Thursday. Another round of storms will be expected on Saturday. This second round could be a more significant system. The above average temperature trend will last through New Year's Day, after setting a new record high in Mobile today. We are currently running 6.5 degrees above normal for the month of December. Colder weather arrives Saturday night and Sunday. We could see freezing temperatures by Sunday night.
Showers, a few storms through New Year's Day....
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Locations
Dec 29
Scattered thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Dec 30
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 31
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 1
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 2
Showers early, windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 3
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 4
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
