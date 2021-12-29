There is a marginal risk of severe storms again on Thursday a stalling front holds over the region, so we will be monitoring that threat as well. The Gulf Coast stays under a marginal threat of storms through Thursday. Another round of storms will be expected on Saturday. This second round could be a more significant system. The above average temperature trend will last through New Year's Day, after setting a new record high in Mobile today. We are currently running 6.5 degrees above normal for the month of December. Colder weather arrives Saturday night and Sunday. We could see freezing temperatures by Sunday night.

