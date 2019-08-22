I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. We are continuing to see afternoon storms and that is helping the heat situation. Heat index values were impressive, but slightly lower again today, in the 95-100 range. Chances remain a bit above average for t-storms this week and this weekend. We are expecting a 60% chance of storms each day through early next week. The tropics are a bit more active. Tropical Depression Chantal should gradually dissipate over the northern Atlantic. Another disturbance near the northern Bahamas may get better organized off Florida’s Atlantic coast and up towards the Carolinas in the next few days. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September. Have a great week !
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
