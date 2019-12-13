Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. Showers are still in the area this afternoon, and will hang around for the evening. Rain chances stay at 40% early tonight as a surface low to our south heads into the panhandle. We don’t get in the warm sector, so a cool rain will fall with elevated thunder. Lows will be in the upper 40’s tonight. A few clouds linger on Saturday morning. We expect to clear out for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine both days.

