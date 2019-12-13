Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. Showers are still in the area this afternoon, and will hang around for the evening. Rain chances stay at 40% early tonight as a surface low to our south heads into the panhandle. We don’t get in the warm sector, so a cool rain will fall with elevated thunder. Lows will be in the upper 40’s tonight. A few clouds linger on Saturday morning. We expect to clear out for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine both days.
Showers in our area for Friday afternoon, evening
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 13
Clouds early, some clearing late. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.
Dec 14
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 15
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 16
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 17
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Dec 18
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Dec 19
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
