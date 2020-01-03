Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this rainy Friday. Skies were mostly cloudy today with a few showers and morning t-storms. Most places saw 2”-3” rain totals. We expect a low tonight near 52 with a good chance of showers in the early evening. Skies gradually clear on Saturday. We also expect a much cooler feeling day. Highs will be in the low 60’s with breezy northwest winds. Colder weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the upper 30’s. We are expecting sunny skies on both Sunday and Monday.
Showers linger tonight, pleasant weekend
Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Fri
Jan 3
Jan 3
64° / 54°
heavy rain
Cloudy with rain likely early. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Sat
Jan 4
Jan 4
61° / 37°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Jan 5
Jan 5
61° / 42°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Jan 6
Jan 6
67° / 53°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Jan 7
Jan 7
62° / 38°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Jan 8
Jan 8
59° / 44°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Thu
Jan 9
Jan 9
66° / 59°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
