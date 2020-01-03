Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this rainy Friday. Skies were mostly cloudy today with a few showers and morning t-storms. Most places saw 2”-3” rain totals. We expect a low tonight near 52 with a good chance of showers in the early evening. Skies gradually clear on Saturday. We also expect a much cooler feeling day. Highs will be in the low 60’s with breezy northwest winds. Colder weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the upper 30’s. We are expecting sunny skies on both Sunday and Monday.

