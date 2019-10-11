Hello, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday.
A cool front is pushing through the area tonight, with slightly improved temperatures this weekend. The rain chances end tonight and we expect low tonight in the low 60’s.
Daytime highs will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 this weekend. Things are turn warm again next week, but at least its not a record breaking heat situation in the forecast. We may get a few showers Sunday and continuing into next week along the next front. This boundary should bring some milder air into the area by Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.