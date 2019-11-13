Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Record lows were set last night in Mobile and Pensacola. We hit 26 in Mobile breaking the old record of 31 degrees set in 1911. This is the earliest in the fall season, that we have ever reached 26 degrees. Pensacola hit 29 degrees breaking the old record of 30 degrees. Tonight will not be as cold. Clouds increase with a low near 40 degrees. A few showers are expected tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts should be light and thunder is not anticipated. The weekend looks sunny, with mild afternoons.

