Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Record lows were set last night in Mobile and Pensacola. We hit 26 in Mobile breaking the old record of 31 degrees set in 1911. This is the earliest in the fall season, that we have ever reached 26 degrees. Pensacola hit 29 degrees breaking the old record of 30 degrees. Tonight will not be as cold. Clouds increase with a low near 40 degrees. A few showers are expected tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts should be light and thunder is not anticipated. The weekend looks sunny, with mild afternoons.
Showers Return
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Wed
Nov 13
Nov 13
53° / 42°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Thu
Nov 14
Nov 14
50° / 42°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Nov 15
Nov 15
60° / 38°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 16
Nov 16
62° / 40°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 17
Nov 17
65° / 46°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 18
Nov 18
63° / 45°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Nov 19
Nov 19
70° / 47°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
