We've got a humid airmass to start our morning and showers and storms look likely for this afternoon and evening. Any storms that appear today or tonight have the risk to turn severe. The main threats will come from gusty straight line winds but tornadoes are possible so make sure you have a way to get warnings. The severe storm and tornado threat ends tomorrow morning, however the Flash Flooding threat does not end until Thursday night. Tomorrow will be very wet and you can expect rain almost all day long and 3-4" of rain could show up for most spots by the time all of the rain ends. We'll end up getting tons of sunshine for Friday! Temps will drop to the upper 30s by Friday morning. Weekend weather calls for isolated rain Saturday and dry weather Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 60s both afternoons.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Feb 5
Feb 5
70° / 60°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 6
Feb 6
64° / 37°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
58° / 46°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
67° / 48°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
69° / 57°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
71° / 63°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
73° / 64°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
